Mehrab Shah Afridi

The Population Council of Pakistan and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) jointly arranged a meeting of the national media coalition in connection with the international Women’s Day.

A large number of journalists from all four provinces attended the meeting.

The Population Council of Pakistan at this occasion expressed its concerns over the increasing population, child marriages, lack of health and maternity care and maternal mortality rate. The council demanded legislation for better reproductive health facilities and chalked out a workable strategy.

In addition to this, the meeting was informed that 9 million girls in the country had no access to basic education. On the other hand, 11,000 mothers die every year during childbirth and every day 30 mothers die.

Besides, more than 1.7 million girls were married off in childhood.

On the other hand, more than 6 million couples who were desirous of family planning had no access to required facilities. Also 8 million women were facing domestic violence while as many as 45 per cent were facing malnutrition.

Besides, 75 percent of women could not get a job and only 25 percent of women in this country were employed as compared to 95 percent of males. In addition to this, 37 percent of married women’s health related issues were decided by their spouses.

Growing population a cause of worry

In his speech, Population Council of Pakistan’s director of programmes, Ali Mir said that the growing population of Pakistan was a cause of worry. He said that the country’s resources were shrinking due to rapid population while problems were increasing.

Mr Ali said that this year International Women’s Day called for ending discriminations, which was badly impacting women’s health. However, he added that the ending these discriminatory practices was possible only when women were provided employment, health facilities and empowered to make their own decisions.

Sociologist Fauzia Yazdani at this occasion said that Pakistan was signatory to international conventions for banning child marriages and protecting women rights. She said that national and provincial assemblies have also enacted legislation for the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals.

In addition to this, under the Article 34, 14 and 9 of the Constitution of Pakistan, protection of children and women rights was the responsibility of the state.

UNFPA programme specialist Dr Jamil Ahmed said that the mother mortality rate of Pakistan was the highest in the region. He said that to overcome this issue, Pakistanis have to change their social attitudes. In addition to this, he added that there was a need to make the private sector a part of family planning.

At this occasion, the media personnel from all over the country also agreed to raise awareness regarding the reproductive health of youth and women rights.