Zahid Jan Dirvi

The recent outbreak, in Dir Uppper, of a new type of typhoid fever is taking a toll on the patients, doctors say the recovery time is longer than that of normal typhoid.

According to the administration of the District Headquarters Hospital, the facility has received more than a hundred cases of a new type of typhoid since February.

As per the doctors, in this type of typhoid, the patient is experiencing fever, severe pain, and taking longer to recover.

Mustafa Khan, admitted to the hospital’s medical ward, is also suffering from the new type of typhoid fever.

He had a fever and severe pain for several days and got treatment at different places, but instead of some sort of relief, his condition worsened and he got hospitalized for further treatment.

He said that after seven days at the hospital, his condition is fine and he is feeling better, but he has never experienced this type of severe pain before.

Other patients under treatment in the ward also tell the same story.

Meanwhile, a woman from Panahkot was present in the ward with a six-year-old child suffering from typhoid.

She said that her son’s treatment is going on in the hospital and being provided free medicines worth thousands of rupees because ”we cannot afford to buy expensive typhoid injections.”

While speaking to TNN, DHQ expert Dr. Hanifullah said that in normal typhoid, patients are treated with antibiotic medicine, but in this new type of chronic fever, the patient treatment with traditional antibiotics (normal/conventional) is not possible due to which patients take longer to recover.

He said that the symptoms of current typhoid are similar; the disease is transmitted to a healthy person by contaminated water.

He claimed, it has become clear that the disease is caused by non-professionals in villages, neighborhoods, and markets giving non-traditional, substandard, and inappropriate medicines to patients which have no effect on the patient with this disease.

Dr. Hanif said that in this situation, they suggest high antibiotics for seven to 10 days, without which the treatment and recovery of the patient are not possible, while the price of one injection is three thousand rupees in the market.

He says that due to the long duration of treatment and expensive medicines, the treatment may cost up to Rs 60,000 to 90,000.

On the other hand, according to Medical Superintendent DHQ Dr. Imtiaz Ahmed, thousands of typhoid cases were reported last year as well, but this is the first time in Upper Dir, that they received patients with the new type of typhoid, which is more dangerous than normal typhoid.

According to him, the reason for the spread of this disease is the stale food served at hotels by the riverside, polluted water falling into rivers and dirt particles in clean drinking water, ”people should use clean water by following precautionary measures and in case of any complication, they should find the best nearby doctors,” he said.

