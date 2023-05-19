Aftab Mohmand

Peshawar: A collision between a BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) bus and a motor car in Peshawar has resulted in injuries to six individuals, including several teenagers. The injured have been identified as 17-year-old Obaid, 20-year-old Irfan, 14-year-old Shayan, 10-year-old Mujeeb, 17-year-old Ilyas, and the 22-year-old driver, Armin.

Following the incident, all injured individuals were immediately rushed to Hayatabad Medical Complex for medical attention.

According to the spokesperson for Hayatabad Medical Complex, the injured victims’ conditions are currently stable, and they are receiving ongoing treatment. It is noteworthy that the injured parties consist of both bus passengers and occupants of the motorcar involved in the collision.

Also Read: Fatal Attack in Tank Bazaar Leaves One Dead, 17 Injured

The accident, as reported by the Trans Peshawar spokesperson, occurred at Achini Chowk when a private motor car collided with the BRT bus. The speeding car lost control, veered into the opposite lane and green belt, eventually overturning in front of the bus. The resulting collision caused the aforementioned injuries. Substantial damage was inflicted upon both the BRT bus and the car during the accident.

In a statement to TNN, Trans Peshawar spokesperson Sadaf Kamil highlighted that a previous collision between a car and a BRT bus in Hayatabad had been a minor incident, resulting in no significant damage. Similarly, a separate incident involving smoke emanating from the BRT bus due to an air conditioner malfunction was swiftly addressed by the BRT management, ensuring the safety of all passengers.

The Bus Rapid Transit Project in Peshawar, inaugurated on August 13, 2020, stands as one of the largest endeavors undertaken by the former provincial government of Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Presently, 220 BRT buses are operational, with approximately 180 to 185 buses operating on various routes daily, while the remaining buses are kept in reserve to accommodate passenger demand. The BRT system serves an average of 3.16 thousand passengers daily, with a monthly ridership reaching an impressive one crore.

Authorities are investigating the collision incident, and the BRT management is expected to take appropriate measures to ensure the safety and smooth functioning of the public transport service.

Hits: 12