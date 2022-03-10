Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said Thursday that the National Assembly Speaker has the power to disqualify lower house members crossing floor and voting in favor of opposition no-trust move.

The statement came in the wake of the opposition no-trust motion against the Prime Minister Imran Khan, which they submitted earlier on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters, Mr Rashid said that under the 18th Constitutional Amendment, speaker of the lower house has been empowered to disqualify those lawmakers crossing flowers. Besides, he said that the act of disqualification by the speaker even could not be challenged.

He said that opposition now has the responsibility to show 172 members in support of its no-trust move against the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Regarding the PTI lawmakers, Mr Rashid said that police will besiege them if they voted in favor of the motion.

Besides, he said that the time of doing politics of Changa Manga and Murree pattern, when lawmakers were housed in both areas during similar situations in 1990s, has long passed.