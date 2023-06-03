The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has initiated an inquiry into alleged corruption involving two former chief ministers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to reliable NAB sources, a search operation was conducted at King Abdullah Teaching Hospital in Mansehra, during which the previous records of the health department were thoroughly examined. Substantial evidence of irregularities worth millions of rupees in the procurement of medicines and supplies was discovered.

It is important to highlight that NAB is specifically investigating the procurement of medicines and the annual budget spanning from 2016 to 2023.

Also Read: Retiree Turns Barren Mountain into Thriving Forest in Chitral’s Ayun Valley

Preliminary investigations have unveiled compelling evidence of malpractices in the procurement of medicines and other goods, with millions of rupees allocated for salaries and a significant amount designated for medicines.

Additionally, NAB sources have confirmed ongoing investigations into equipment, recruitments, and purchases made for the purpose of combating the COVID-19 pandemic during the tenure of the two former chief ministers. A formal reference will be filed once the investigation is concluded.

Hits: 1