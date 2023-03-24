Iftikhar Khan

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has started providing the facility of generating identity documents through its mobile phone application, ‘Pak ID’.

The authority, in a statement issued, said that citizens can now process their ID card and document requests using this app, however, there are different opinions on providing ID card facility on the mobile app. Some are declaring it the best; while some are criticizing it by pointing out the shortcomings of this app and procedure.

After completing the entire application process through the app at home, people can also order their identity documents at their doorstep.

“With the Pak ID mobile app, citizens can now get their identity documents including CNIC, Family Registration Certificate without visiting NADRA offices, avoiding long queues and long waits,” the authority’s statement said.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch of the app, Nadra Chairman Tariq Malik said that the latest version of Pak ID Mobile has a document verification and biometric verification system which provides complete facilities of ID issuance services to the users.

The app also has the facility to upload documents, photos, and fingerprints, and digital signatures using smartphones.

What NADRA services can be accessed through the application?

Modification of Identity Card

Renewal of Identity Card

Printing of new card in case of loss of identity card

New Special Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP)

Modification of NICOP

Renewal of NICOP

Printing of new card in case of loss of NICOP

How to use the application:

PakID mobile app is available on both Android and iOS platforms. The citizens first need to create an account in this app with their email id, mobile number, and biometric verification. After account creation, login will also be possible through biometric methods (fingerprints or facial).

The user can take a photo of himself in the ICAO format with the mobile phone camera in the app. Apart from this, the required fingerprints can also be obtained by using the camera of the mobile phone in the same app.

The digital signature required for the ID card can be written on the mobile touch screen in this app. Documents required for the card can be uploaded both from a mobile camera and uploaded files. Authenticator verification in the app is also possible through OTP i.e. One Time Password.

Nadra Chairman’s announcement of the Pak ID facility on Twitter is getting mixed reactions. While a large number of his followers have praised him for this achievement, there are also many who are pointing out the shortcomings of the app.

A user from M Nisar Afridi’s Twitter handle wrote that the app is fine but the fingerprint option is not working which is very bad for this app.

A user named Engineer Taseef Kanju wrote that he is trying for a long time to signup for the app but he does not get the OTP password on the mobile within the required 30 seconds, the app is full of errors, ”Try to improve it.”

Another user named Kashif Ali has complained that scanning 4 fingerprints simultaneously on the app is a problem. Please simplify this process and scan each fingerprint separately.

