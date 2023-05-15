Aftab Mohmand

The government has released a list of individuals who participated in violent protests in Peshawar, following the arrest of Imran Khan last week. This comes as similar lists have been issued in other parts of the country in an effort to identify those responsible for the unrest.

Among the 296 people listed are many party leaders, including Jabbar Baghi, Talal Afridi, Imran Salarzai, and others involved in vandalizing various public and private properties in Peshawar.

The list, compiled with the help of law enforcement agencies, includes the names, parentage, and full details of people who damaged Radio Pakistan, GT Road, Sher Shah Suri Bridge, Ring Road, Qila Bala Hisar, Hashtangri, Chowk Motorway Toll Plaza, Bacha Khan Chowk, Firdous Chowk, Chamkani, and University Road. The individuals belong to different areas of Peshawar, including Faqirabad, Gulbahar, Sarband, Badhaber, Pishtakhara, Chamkani, Tehkal, and Town.

The list also includes several Afghans residing in Peshawar who were involved in the violent incidents. Video statements from some Afghan youths have emerged, in which they admitted their participation in the violent incidents and named former members of the Tehreek-e-Insaf Provincial Assembly in Peshawar allegedly providing the Afghans with money and instructing them to participate in violent incidents in Firdous or other areas after Imran Khan’s arrest.

Although the party position of Tehreek-e-Insaf has not been disclosed yet, senior journalist Safiullah Gul Mehsud from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa states that Afghans, primarily young people, are also involved in such situations or violent incidents. The investigation will determine whether they took part in these incidents in exchange for money, as it has been observed in the past that some accused confess to their involvement in such incidents in exchange for money, but later deny it in court, he added.

He further said the Afghans involved will be tried alongside other accused, and punishments will be decided accordingly. In the past, many Afghan citizens were deported to Afghanistan under the 14 Foreign Act and handed over to the Afghan government. Still, it would be premature to say anything until they are punished by the courts, he added.

