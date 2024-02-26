In the whirlwind of the 21st century, a disturbing trend has emerged—the prevalence of narcissism. This self-centered personality style is characterized by an excessive preoccupation with oneself and one’s own needs, often at the expense of others.

It reflects the growing importance placed on self-love in the younger generation, where the influence of self-ego is highly pronounced. This phenomenon manifests as a strong aversion to failure, an inability to handle criticism, and a reluctance to accept anything less than perfection.

Ego, in many instances, becomes a hindrance. Individuals refrain from certain actions, fearing a blow to their pride. This mindset, observed closely, often leads to consequences that are alarming for those witnessing it.

“Narcissism is a self-centered personality style characterized by an excessive preoccupation with oneself and one’s own needs.” Derived from Greek mythology and finding its place in modern psychology, narcissism describes personality traits centered around an exaggerated sense of self-importance.

Psychologist Ms. Sabeen defines narcissistic personality disorder as a mental health condition where a person harbors an unreasonably high sense of importance, seeking admiration from others. When ignored, these individuals may find themselves in self-torturing situations.

Behind the mask of extreme confidence lies an uncertainty about self-worth, and even the slightest criticism can upset individuals with this disorder. The consequences span various aspects of life, from relationships to work, leaving those with narcissistic personality disorder often unhappy and pessimistic when circumstances don’t align with their preferences.

According to psychologists, this disorder tends to affect more males than females and typically emerges in the teens or early adulthood. Symptoms vary, but some common indicators include a sense of superiority, an eagerness for compliments, a belief in deserving privileges, preoccupation with fantasies of success, power, and beauty, critical views about others, envy towards others, and a need for perfection.

Challenges arise when individuals with narcissistic personality disorder don’t find their ideal environments. They may become impatient, angry when not receiving special recognition, manipulative, prone to rage, and struggle to manage their emotions. These individuals may face difficulties dealing with stress, adapting to change, and often withdraw from situations where they might fail.

The repercussions of this disorder can be severe, leading to depression, moodiness, insecurity, shame, humiliation, and a fear of being exposed as a failure. Seeking treatment can be challenging, as those with narcissistic traits may not want to admit anything is wrong. Even if they seek treatment, it’s often for symptoms like depression, substance abuse, or another mental health problem.

The rise of narcissistic personality disorder, especially among the younger generation, is a cause for concern. As an educator, it’s evident that parental influence plays a pivotal role in shaping a child’s personality and ability to handle failure.

High expectations without teaching resilience and the value of failure contribute to the development of narcissistic traits. Over-pampering can also foster a self-centered mindset. Striking a balance and instilling empathy, humility, and awareness of others’ worth is crucial for parents to ensure a supportive environment that molds their children’s character.