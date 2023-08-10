President Arif Alvi has acted to dissolve the National Assembly upon the recommendation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. This action has led to the automatic dissolution of the federal cabinet and government as well.

The National Assembly’s dissolution was executed as per the advice of the Prime Minister, who had signed the dissolution summary on August 12 and forwarded it for presidential approval. The act of dissolving the Assembly has been carried out in accordance with Article 58 (1) of the Constitution.

The dissolution of the National Assembly and the Federal Cabinet was promptly executed upon the President’s endorsement. However, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will continue in office until a caretaker Prime Minister is appointed.

Following the National Assembly’s dissolution, the installation of a Caretaker Prime Minister will be facilitated as per Article 224A of the Constitution. Collaborative consultations between the prime minister and the opposition leader will determine the selection of the caretaker prime minister. Post-dissolution, there will be a three-day window for finalizing the caretaker prime minister’s nomination.

In cases where consensus cannot be achieved within this timeframe, the matter will be referred to the parliamentary committee. Both the prime minister and the opposition leader will submit their respective candidates to the speaker’s parliamentary committee, which will then conclude the appointment within three days.

Should the parliamentary committee fail to reach a resolution, the matter will be escalated to the election commission, which will unveil the name of the caretaker prime minister within two days.

Simultaneously, upon the Assembly’s dissolution, the Election Commission will declare the election date under Article 224 One. In accordance with the constitutional provisions, if the assembly is dissolved prior to the completion of its term, general elections must be held within 90 days.

