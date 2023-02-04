Pakistani cricketer Shaheen Shah Afridi has tied the knot with the Insha Afridi, daughter former Pakistani skipper Shahid Afridi.

The marriage ceremony took place in Karachi the other day.

Media reports said that the Maulana Abdul Sattar, a local cleric performed the couple nikah at Karachi mosque. The rukhasti of the bride will be announced later.

The families held a reception following the nikah at a local club which was attended by family members, national cricketers and other prominent personalities. Shaheen Shah Afridi arrived at the function along with his father-in-law.

Squash legend Jehangir Khan, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, former captain Misbaul Haq, Sarfaraz Ahmed, former Pakistan Cricket Board chief Waseem Khan and other prominent personalities were among the attendees.

A notice from the couple was installed at the entrance to switch off their mobile and be part of their special moments.

The reception menu included dynamite shrimp, hummus with pita as starters while main course included chicken chargha, mutton seekh kabab, mutton chops, fire chilli fish, mutton korma, chicken schezwan, palak, dry beef with chilli and chutni.

On the other hand, dessert included gulab jamun, jalebi, Kashmiri tea and pan masala.

Family sources said that the couple mehndi function was held a day earlier while Shaheen family members had arrived in Karachi two days ago. Besides, instead of songs, naats were played on loud speakers in function while the guests choose to wear national dress for the occasion.

On the other hand, Shahid Afridi posted pictures of the couple on Twitter.

“Daughter is the most beautiful flower of your garden because they blossom with great blessing. A daughter is someone you laugh with, dream with, and love with all your heart. As parent, I gave my daughter in Nikkah to @iShaheenAfridi , congratulations to the two of them,” Afridi said.

