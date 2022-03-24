Hammad Alam

Ukraine is on our hearts and minds and cannot justify Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. We have no idea what the Ukrainians are going through or how bad their situation is. Hundreds of people are killed in the process. Simply said, Ukraine’s entire country has been decimated. But who is to blame for Russia’s actions? What could be the factors that compelled Russia to take such an endangering stride? I’d like to quote some sayings in response to these questions.

Prof. John Mearsheimer, in his analysis on Ukraine, announced that “If you take a stick and you poke a bear in the eye, that bear is probably going to fight back. The question of who caused it and who bears the blame matters now…And in my opinion, the answer is very simple, the United States of America. ”

Georgill Isserson, Soviet military theoretician and architect Soviet victory in World War II. Once he said that “Mobilization doesn’t occur after a war is declared, but ‘unnoticed’, proceeds long before that.”

In this scenario, a similar mobilization can be witnessed. The Ukraine crisis has worsened because the US-led NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) has been mobilizing against Russia by breaking a promise made to the Soviet Union in March 1991 that NATO would not expand into the territory of Eastern European countries that were once part of the Soviet Union and the Warsaw Pact.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), commonly known as the North Atlantic Alliance, is a military alliance made up of 28 European and two North American countries. Established in the aftermath of World War II, the organization implements the North Atlantic Treaty, signed 4 April 1949.

Before 1990, Germany was divided into two parts: East Germany and West Germany. In essence, the US has committed that NATO will not expand into the countries to the east of Germany. When we look at Germany’s eastern flank, we see Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Poland, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Slovenia, and the Czech Republic, all of which are now members of NATO. We can say that the United States has broken its word. This is the primary cause of the Ukraine crisis. America is doing well and enjoying the growth of its economy, but it is Ukraine that is in crisis because of the United States.

George Frost Kennan, who formulated the US policy of “containment” of the Soviet Union during the Cold War (1947-89), later scripted that “expanding NATO would be the most fateful error of American policy in the entire post-cold war era.”

NATO has not just extended eastwards since 1991 but has also deployed troops in the region. Even though Ukraine is not a member of the organization, still NATO supplied arms to Ukraine and deployed Special Forces in the country of Ukraine, which is the most crucial reason for Russian aggression.

When Ukraine was provoked by the West in 2014, it made the largest mistake of its history by using force to suppress peaceful protests in Crimea. This nasty Ukrainian move invited the Russian invasion and annexation of the region, which shocked the US and NATO. Although, US and NATO imposed sanctions on Russia. But what happened? Nothing has changed and ultimately, Crimea is completely gone under Russian control. This was a massive blunder of US policy.

In recent, we saw the same blunder of US policy when the disastrous withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan, affected America’s relations with its European comrades and brought President Biden’s rating down. So we might conclude that the Ukraine crisis is launched to forge Western solidarity.

The demands made by Russian President V. Putin boil down to the west adhering to the promise made to the Soviet Union in March 1991. But there is little scope left for diplomacy with US-NATO having rejected every Russian demand.

Jack Matlock, former US ambassador to Moscow, wrote a book “Reagan and Gorbachev: How the Cold War Ended.” In this book, he writes clearly that What President Putin is demanding, an end to the NATO expansion, and the creation of a security structure along with that of others is eminently reasonable. “By any pragmatic, common-sense measures, it is in the United States’ interest to promote peace, not conflict,” he argues in his book.

He is not demanding the exit of any NATO member but the NATO expansion has to be stopped.

Germany, which earlier wanted Nord Stream 2 left out of the Ukraine conflict, has been ‘forced’ to abandon the project by the United States. The German economy will be hit without Russian Gas, as would Europe, even as President Biden is working on extra fuel from Qatar, which in turn will affect other regions.

Russia was exporting 23.3 billion cubic feet of gas per day. The US cannot fill that gap since it exports only 9.6 billion cubic feet per day.

Finally, I’d want to point out that escalating Russian-Ukraine tensions will exacerbate Europe’s current challenges, particularly in the energy sector.