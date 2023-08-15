Khawaja Asif, the former Defense Minister, has emphasized that the prospect of Nawaz Sharif’s return cannot be entertained until the associated risks are completely mitigated.

During an appearance on the ‘Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath’ program on ‘Jeo News’, Khawaja Asif, former Federal Minister, expressed that President Alvi should introspect on his own history before advocating for forgiveness.

Alleging that Alvi has disregarded his own past, Asif noted the irony in his current role as a proponent of forgiveness.

Asif emphasized the importance of a fair hearing for justice, highlighting that Nawaz Sharif was not granted an opportunity for appeal. He pointed out that Imran Khan has the option to appeal to both the High Court and the Supreme Court.

Khawaja Asif underlined that the notion of allowing Nawaz Sharif’s return remains contingent on the complete elimination of associated risks.

Addressing the topic of the caretaker prime minister, Asif stated that the name of Dr. Malik had been proposed by both the Muslim League (N) and the People’s Party for the role of caretaker prime minister, with consensus between the two parties.

