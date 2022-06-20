National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has alerted the relevant departments about the torrential rains across the country from Monday.

Earlier Pakistan metrological department forecast had predicted widespread rains in upper and central parts of the country from Monday. Met department said that the rains will also cause thunderstorms and windstorms throughout the country. The spell is likely to last till Wednesday.

Following the met department’s advisory, NDMA issued an advisory, directing the provincial departments, National Highway Authority, Frontier Works Organization and relevant agencies to take precautionary measures to avoid any untoward incident.

The authority said that the torrential rains are likely to cause land sliding in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Galiyat, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. Besides, torrential rains may also cause flooding in the nullahs of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Met department had predicted widespread rain-windstorm/ thundershower (scattered heavy to very heavy falls) with isolated hailstorm in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Buner, Shangla, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Charsada, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Waziristan districts of the province.

The forecast had informed about the possibility of urban flooding, landslides, flash floods and windstorms in various areas of the province.