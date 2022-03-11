Anila Nayab

The customs dating back to the period of Jahiliya are still prevalent even in this age. Arabs of the Jahiliya used to bury their daughters alive; however, the same hate is alive in other forms.

Like Jahiliya, the birth of a daughter is still considered an unfortunate event in contrast to the birth of male offspring which is celebrated. It is common in society to not celebrate daughters’ births. Besides, their aqiqahs are also not performed and they face discrimination as compared to boys.

There is also a marked difference in the education of a sister and brother. In most of the cases where boys are allowed to choose their life partners, the girls are forcibly married off without their consent. Besides, they are also deprived of their share in inheritance.

However, something more heartbreaking took place in Mianwali district of Punjab, where a father shot dead his newborn first daughter soon after her birth.

A father murdering his child is something unimaginable. One wonders how heartless one has to be open fire on his first born child. The week-old child had not even felt the warmth of her mother’s bosom, when her right to life was taken away by none other than his biological father. The infant’s only crime was that she was a girl and born from an evil person.

On the other hand, it is also a fact that none of us is born with hate and ignorance from our mother’s womb; rather, it is our surroundings and society that teaches us to hate others. When a male child is born, he witnesses contempt and hate for women in his peers’ eyes, which also nurses similar feelings in him as well.

A daughter on the other hand is a blessing from Allah. Daughters have also those abilities as the sons and a house with a daughter even lacks colors.

Even in case of the heartless brute who murdered a week-old infant had also married a female. One can say why he married a woman in the first place with so much hatred boiling inside him.

Every year, International Women’s Day, which is celebrated on March 8 and many people mis-characterize the event as an attempt to spread indecency,

In reality, women are just demanding their right to life on International Women’s Day. They are struggling to save their future generations from this type of atrocities, therefore, we should support them instead of criticizing them.