A new case of Wild Poliovirus Type 1 (WPV1) has been reported in Behsud district of Nangarhar province in the East region of Afghanistan. This brings the total number of WPV1 cases in the country to 4 in 2023.

The case involves a 48-month-old boy who experienced paralysis symptoms on May 16, 2023. The case was reported and investigated on the same day, with stool samples collected on May 16th and 17th for testing.

The district of Behsud had previously reported WPV1 cases on October 21, 2014. Genetic analysis has revealed a similarity of 99.44% between the current case and a previous case in Bara, Khyber, which indicates a potential link.

The affected child, residing in Saracha Ghondai, Samarkhel villages of Behsud district, was reported from Fatima-Tuz-Zahra provincial hospital. The child had received 3 doses of Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) through routine immunization and additional 7+ doses during Supplementary Immunization Activities (SIAs). The last OPV dose was administered on May 15, 2023, prior to the onset of paralysis.

Efforts are underway to address the situation, with health authorities focusing on the area and its accessibility for immunization campaigns and routine vaccination programs. It is important to note that personal hygiene and sanitation conditions in the area are reported to be poor.

