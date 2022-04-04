Nooria Bazwan

The fall of Kabul has led to the migration of a large number of Afghans to other countries. On the other hand, various sources estimate that about 200,000 Afghans have arrived in Pakistan. In addition to this, many others are still trying to leave for other countries.

Many of those Afghans who have arrived in Pakistan are either living with their relatives, while some others are staying in hotels and guests. Besides, many have rented homes across the nation.

Besides, many of them who want to rent houses are unable to do so due to various reasons.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa law requires its own citizens as well as Afghans to register themselves with the relevant police stations to rent houses. Regarding registration of Afghans, a city police official said that they also need to have two locals as guarantors to rent houses.

He said that those seeking to rent a house need to fill a form, providing details of all family members with copies of their Afghan identity cards. In addition to this, a stamp paper stating the duration for which the house has been rented was also necessary.

Besides two guarantors, the documents need to be signed by an official of BS-17 or an elected member of the local government.

On the other hand, many of the newly arrived refugees do not have legal documents, so it has become nearly impossible for them to rent accommodations.

Saddam Gul’s family was among these refugees; however, after great many difficulties they have managed to find a house. “We had no identity papers, which caused a little delay and now he has rented a house on someone else’s identity papers,” he said.

He said that his cousins were living in Karakhano Market and he had rented the home through them after struggling for about 20 days.

Besides, Sameer, a resident of Nangarhar province has also migrated to Peshawar with his family. Mr Sameer is currently staying with his maternal uncle.

He also tried to rent a house; however, has not been able to find one due to higher rents. He said that the rents have gone up due to the arrival of a large number of Afghans.

Currently, Sameer is working in a Karkhano Market shop and finding it difficult to make ends meet due to skyrocketing inflation with his low pay. “My seven members’ family is just trying to survive on my meager pay and I cannot afford to rent a house,” he said.

Though many refugees have managed to rent accommodations in Peshawar and elsewhere in KP; however, many others were still facing problems in renting a house due to legal, registration and higher rents.