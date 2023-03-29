Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has issued orders not only for the immediate release of the development funds for the newly-merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but also to stop electricity load-shedding during Suhoor and Iftar in these areas.

The Prime Minister issued these orders during a meeting with a delegation of members of the National Assembly elected from the tribal districts yesterday.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Maulana Abdul Shakoor, Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Sajid Hussain Turi, MNA Maulana Jamaluddin, Mohsin Dawar, and Ali Wazir.

Besides, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Sardar Ayaz Sadiq were also present at the meeting.

The delegation apprised the PM of the issues and ongoing development projects in the areas and complained that even after FATA integration, the tribal districts are deprived of basic facilities.

Various departments are using delay tactics in the release of funds, due to the non-release of funds, the pace of construction and development in tribal districts is the slowest. The promises made to the tribal people at the time of the merger could not be fulfilled, the delegation informed the PM.

The Prime Minister assured the members of the National Assembly of solving these problems and on the same occasion issued orders to the concerned departments for the immediate release of the withheld funds for the tribal areas.

In the meeting with the Prime Minister, the members of the assembly also mentioned the worst load-shedding in the tribal districts and said that people are suffering greatly during Ramadan.

The Prime Minister issued orders to ban load-shedding during Suhoor and Iftar in the tribal districts and assured a permanent solution to the problem of load-shedding.

