Publishers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have stopped printing school textbooks for the academic year 2023-24 due to non-payment.

As per the sources, the government has to give 10 billion rupees to the publishers for printing the school textbooks, however, payments were delayed; and the publishers now have stopped the production of textbooks.

The provincial government has released one billion rupees but the remaining funds are not available, whereas the publishers have demanded 50% advance payment.

Sources in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textbook Board (KPTB) claim that they have informed the finance department about the lack of funds.

They say the non-availability of funds is causing fears of delays in the supply of books to government schools.

On the other hand, officials of the provincial education department say that there are financial constraints, but they are trying to provide funds on time, and meetings are held with the caretaker finance minister to solve the problem.

They further said publishers are paid in installments, they are trying to ensure the provision of textbooks to children before the new academic year starts.

