A year has passed since the devastating floods in Pakistan, which marked the worst in the nation’s history. In response to the dire situation faced by women who continue to grapple with a lack of services, celebrated squash player Noreena Shams has initiated a new project aimed at their rehabilitation. As a part of this endeavor, an exhibition of photographs was recently held in Islamabad to raise funds for the reconstruction of homes for widows affected by the floods in DI Khan.

The exhibition, held at Gallery 6, showcased photographs captured by renowned photographers Kamran Ahmed and Asmar Hussain, which were available for purchase. The Noreena Shams Foundation, the driving force behind this initiative, revealed that the proceeds from the exhibition and photograph sales would be directed towards the construction of homes for widows impacted by the floods in DI Khan.

Noreena Shams, the accomplished squash player and philanthropist, shared that the first phase of their plan involves building homes for 11 widows who have remained homeless since the floods. In this noble effort, the Akhuwat Foundation has pledged to construct three houses, with another three being undertaken by a different welfare organization.

In a conversation with TNN, Noreena Shams spoke of her foundation’s immediate response to the floods in DI Khan, one of the worst-hit districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Millions of rupees were collected for relief efforts. However, a recent visit to the affected areas revealed a disheartening reality — conditions remain largely unchanged. Houses lie in ruins, vital communication bridges remain damaged, and the situation, especially for women, continues to deteriorate. Regrettably, over the past year, government entities, including NDMA and PDMA, have not undertaken adequate efforts to address the needs of these flood victims.

The floods of 2022 wreaked havoc on various districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with DI Khan and Tank among the hardest hit. According to a report submitted by the Commissioner of DI Khan Division to the provincial government, the floods claimed 20 lives in both districts and left 85 people injured. A total of 236 villages in DI Khan and 70 villages in Tank were affected, resulting in the damage of 3,900 houses. The estimated cost of the damage to the division was a staggering Rs 10 billion.

The floods of August 2022 submerged a third of Pakistan, impacting 33 million people. A recent UNICEF report highlighted extensive damage to critical infrastructure, including 30,000 schools, 2,000 health centers, and 4,300 water supply facilities. These catastrophic events, exacerbated by climate change, have further deepened the inequalities faced by children and families in affected regions. Prior to the floods, a third of children were already out of school, malnutrition rates had reached emergency levels, and access to clean drinking water and sanitation facilities was severely limited.

Noreena Shams concurred with the findings of the UNICEF report and emphasized the disproportionate challenges faced by women and children during disasters. She highlighted the exacerbated difficulties experienced by women, particularly during menstruation, when access to sanitary pads becomes limited. Often, Lady Health Workers are needed but remain inaccessible, and adequate restroom facilities are scarce.

Shams stressed that the reluctance to discuss such issues in our society perpetuates their neglect. Tragically, many women have suffered infections, and pregnant women have lost their babies due to these problems in flood-affected districts. Noreena called upon governmental and non-governmental organizations to address these critical issues and needs while providing assistance to the victims.

The exhibition, titled “Frame the Hopes,” aimed to support the flood victims of DI Khan and showcased the work of renowned cyclists and photographers Kamran Ahmed and Asmar Hussain. Kamran Ahmad shared that he had recently visited the flood victims at the invitation of his colleague Asmar Hussain, a DI Khan resident. Witnessing the dire conditions, Kamran and Asmar decided to use their passion and expertise to make a difference. They printed and displayed their best works for sale, with the proceeds benefiting the Noreena Shams Foundation and Akhuwat Foundation in their mission to provide roofs for widows affected by the floods. This initiative represents their commitment to taking action to assist these victims to the best of their abilities.

Over the past year, Asmar Hussain has been diligently working alongside a team of volunteers to aid the rehabilitation of these flood victims. He expressed that the response to the exhibition exceeded their expectations, with many photographs finding buyers. Even if not all photos are sold in this exhibition, they remain committed to ensuring that the flood victims receive support, even if it means organizing another event elsewhere.

Noreena Shams emphasized the importance of continued efforts, not only by them but also by other individuals willing to step forward. She highlighted the potential for philanthropists in Swat and Bahrain to participate in similar projects to build houses for these flood-affected individuals. These people have endured a year without access to electricity, and their children suffer due to the sweltering heat.

Shams urged government officials to abandon helicopter visits and instead immerse themselves in the flood-affected communities to witness their plight, understand their problems, and genuinely comprehend their suffering.

