A court in Nowshera has declared award-winning singer Fayaz Khan Kheshgi as an absconder for being an accomplice in the murder case of local folk artist Bakht Baz Ali.

Inspector Irshad Khan, SHO of Nowshera Kalaan (old) police station, said that on February 18, 2023, Javed Khan, a contractor, and brother of the deceased, filed a case of murder against Fayyaz Khan Kheshgi and his brother Khan Ayaz, alleging that his brother, artist, and poet, 42-year-old Bakht Baz Ali was killed by the accused who disappeared since then, on which the Judicial Magistrate Nowshera has declared Fayaz Khan and his brother as absconders.

Javed Khan claimed that the accused are influential which is why the police are not arresting them. My brother has been killed unjustly. The identity cards and passports of the accused be blocked as they can flee the country at any time, he demanded.

Gulzeb, the deceased’s other brother, said his elder brother Bakht Baz Ali was a sensitive person, due to his Pashto poetry and artistry, he struck up an acquaintance with Fayyaz when they were students.

He further said that on February 18, he was going on a motorcycle with his brother and as soon as they reached Fayyaz Khan’s place, the latter, and his brother Ayaz opened fire on them, as a result of which Bakht Baz Ali died on the spot.

Gulzeb said that the deceased and Fayyaz Khan had an altercation at a literary event after which this incident took place.

However, there are reports that the deceased went to Fayaz’s place to kill him, but instead got killed himself.

In this regard, many attempts, made to reach Fayyaz Khan Kheshgi and his brother, turned out to be futile.

