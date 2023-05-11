The court in Nowshera has handed down a double death sentence to the main suspect in the murder case of 9-year-old Manahil, who was sexually assaulted before being killed.

In addition to the death penalty, the accused Yasir has been sentenced to 21 years of hard labor and a fine of 22 lakh rupees. Additional Sessions Children Protection Judge, Muhammad Asif, delivered the 27-page verdict, and Yasir was transferred to Peshawar Central Jail after the court order.

After the verdict was announced, Manahil’s father, Shah Syed, expressed satisfaction, stating that he had finally received justice after five years. He demanded that sexual offenders be hanged publicly to prevent such incidents from happening to anyone else’s daughter. He also thanked those who had supported his family and helped them in their quest for justice.

The tragic incident occurred on December 25, 2018, when Manahil was murdered after being sexually assaulted. She went missing on her way home from Madrasa, and her grandfather filed a report of her disappearance at the Nowshera Kalan Town Police Station on the night of December 27. Her body was discovered a day later, on December 28, at 10 pm, in a graveyard near the house.

