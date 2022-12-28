Hina Khalid

Destruction of standing crops in floods in Nowshera district has not only put the farmers in financial troubles but at the same time brought them face to face with food shortages.

Amanullah, a resident of Adamzu area of the district said that standing crops were his sole source of income which were destroyed in floods. “My maize, cabbage and okra crops were badly hit by floods and I am in a serious financial stress,” he said.

He said that his family used to earn his livelihood from farming a few jaribs of land; however, the destruction of crops has badly affected them.

Amanullah said that they were currently busy in clearing his agricultural lands from debris deposited by floods. “These lands have also been badly affected due to the floods and are unlikely to produce yield like in the past,” he said.

He said that they have also leveled a portion of land and also cultivated wheat and cabbages on another tract. “But large portions of the land are still under heavy debris and we will have to wait and see as to what crops gives us good yield,” he said.

Issue of food shortage

Nowshera district farmers are currently faced with the food shortage after the destruction of their crops in floods. Mohibur Rehim, in-charge of Akora Khattak circle of agriculture department said that floods have destroyed crops in the area. He said that due to this the province was faced with food shortage.

“Nowshera district is facing food shortage after the floods,” he said.

He said that floods destroyed maize crop in the area. Similarly, he said that tomatoes, cabbages and other vegetables were also destroyed in floods. “We are greatly pained due to damages caused by floods,” he said.

Besides, he said that many of the farmers have planted wheat and vegetables; however, he added that they were unlikely to produce good yield.

He said that their food production is going to be less than expected.

“The wheat yield is likely to be 50 percent of what is expected,” he said.

Besides, he said that vegetables yield is likely to be 30 to 40 percent of what it used to be in the past.

“We can face vegetable shortage in coming months,” he said.

Rahim said that the destruction of crops can force the province to import vegetables and other commodities at such a time when the province is already facing financial problems.

Rahim said that food imports will also cost the province dearly as it had to pay twice as much from importing them.

District administration figures show that standing crops over an area of 83,418 acres were destroyed in the floods, resulting into losses worth million for farmers. The farmers said that Rs 10,000 per acre compensation was too little and should be increased.

Hits: 2