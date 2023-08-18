Syed Nadeem Mashwani

A case of alleged harassment and physical assault against a lady doctor has emerged at Nowshera’s Qazi Hussain Ahmed Medical Complex.

Dr. Humaira Shaukat, the head of the Physiotherapy Department at the complex, has accused Dr. Aamir and Clerk Umair from Nowshera Medical College of harassing her while she was on duty in the Physiotherapy Department.

In response to Dr. Humaira Shaukat’s protest, Dr. Amir and Clerk Umair reportedly assaulted her, pulling sheets and repeatedly slapping her.

Sub-Inspector Muhammad Asif Khan, the Investigation In-charge of Nowshera Kalan police station, revealed that a case was swiftly registered following a written complaint from Dr. Humaira Shaukat. Both suspects managed to escape after the incident.

CCTV footage from Qazi Hussain Ahmed Medical Complex has been obtained for investigation. Officials from Qazi Hussain Ahmed Medical Complex Nowshera have expressed their dismay over the incident and have initiated a formal inquiry into the matter.

