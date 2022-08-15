A 21 years old Nowshera woman who had contracted love marriage some years ago was murdered in an honor killing incident in the federal capital.

Nowshera police said that the female belonging to the Hassan Darra area of Akora Khattak tehsil of the district had contracted marriage of her own choice in 2009 and left her home.

Her husband told police that he had taken his kids to the park on Independence Day and found his wife dead when he returned home.

“She was lying in a pool of blood and unknown attackers had her stabbed her to death,” he said.

Golara police station has registered FIR against the killer.

On the other hand, a spokesperson for Nowshera police denied reports of the murder taking place in Nowshera district. He said that the woman was murdered in Islamabad and a FIR has been registered at the Golara police station.

The woman was later laid to rest in her native Hassan Darra area after completion of legal formalities.

