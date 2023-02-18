Ghaulam Akbar Marwat

One of attackers of Karachi police office from Lakki Marwat district had escaped from his about five months ago, police have confirmed.

Earlier on Friday, three attackers stormed the Karachi police headquarters which resulted into martyrodom of four law enforcement personnel. Three attackers were killed in this attack.

Initial investigations showed that two attackers belonged to North Waziristan district while one from Lakki Marwat district. The slain terrorist from Lakki Marwat was identified as Kifayatullah and he was a resident of Wanda Amir village.

Sources told TNN that the police and security forces conducted raids following the Karachi operation and detained the father of and brother of slain militant.

The family members informed police investigators that Kifayat was about 23 years old and he was trained militant. They said that Kifayat used to go to Afghanistan for fighting. The family also said that they had also detained him inside the house; however, about five months ago he managed to escape.

Besides, they said that Kifayat will be in Afghanistan; however, they came on know on Friday that he was still in Pakistan.

Police sources said that the slain militant belonged to the Tehrik Taliban Pakistan Tipu Gul group. Besides, they said that Kifayat was also involved in incidents of attacks on police.

