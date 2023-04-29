Asmat Khan

Due to the alleged negligence of the Dera board authorities in Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eight female students from different schools were seated in the boys’ examination hall, parents of the female students strongly protested against the board officials and demanded that the board controller Dr. Tahirullah Jan and the concerned staff should be removed.

Talking to TNN, the father of the 10th class girl student said on the condition of anonymity that due to the alleged negligence of the Dera Board authorities in Tank, the roll numbers of the Islamiat papers of the girl students were issued at the Zam Public School Boys Center forcing eight female students to sit in the boys’ hall.

The parents alleged that Zam Public School has separate halls for both males and females while the superintendent and deputy superintendent had attended the male and female papers a day before but still, the students were made to sit in the boys’ hall, and the plan was not corrected.

He said that despite the fact that the superintendent and deputy superintendent of both male and female halls came to know about the matter a day ago, they did not communicate with the board and due to their negligence, our daughters were made to wear shuttlecock burqas in such extreme heat due to which their paper was not good as expected.

He has demanded immediate action against all involved persons including Controller Board Dr. Tahirullah Jan, Superintendent Male Zam Hall Tariq Khan, and Superintendent Female Zam Hall.

In this regard, when an attempt was made to contact the Controller Board, Dr. Tahirullah Jan, but no response was received from him, however, another responsible person on the board confirmed the incident and said that it has been corrected, adding that such mistakes will not happen again in the upcoming papers.

