Mehrab Shah Afridi

A large number of vehicles are stranded on both sides of Torkham due to Pak-Afghan border closure for third consecutive day and traders are fearing closure will damage perishable items like fruits and vegetables.

Earlier on February 20, Afghan Taliban had closed the Pak-Afghan border over Pakistan decision to not allow attendants along with patients.

Abdul Malik, trucker told TNN that he has loaded his truck with vegetables from Peshawar three days ago. However, he said that his vehicle was stranded at the border for past three days and he feared the load of vegetables will spoil.

He said that they were not sure as to when the border will reopen.

Malik said that both countries should have alerted them before closing the border. “A single truck carries vegetables and worth millions of rupees and its spoilage will cause them heavily,” he said.

Similarly, the drivers are facing insecurity and a vehicle has also been stolen from the area.

Torkham Transport Union’s president Haji Azeemullah told TNN that both countries should focus on restoration of trade links. He said that border closure resulted in losses for both.

“Both countries should sit down to resolve their issues,” he said.

Siddiq Akbar, a superintendent of Pakistan Customs said that about 600 cargo vehicles were waiting to cross border into Afghanistan. He said that hundreds of vehicles were carrying fruit and vegetables. Similarly, he said that a large number of vehicles were stranded on Afghan side of border to enter Pakistan.

Customs official said that fresh fruits, vegetables, sugar, cement and transit goods were exported to Afghanistan through Torkham, while coal, gem stones and leather were imported into Pakistan.

Large number of people also stranded on border

Besides, cargo vehicles thousands of people are stranded on both sides of the Torham due to Pak-Afghan border closure.

Sharafat Aghani, an Afghan national told TNN that he was stranded along with his family here for past three days. He said that they were living under open sky at the border for past three days.

Sharafat said that there was no facility for women to spend the night at the border while children are falling ill due to cold. “We requesting the both sides to negotiate and open the border for them,” he said.

Haji Almas, another Afghan national, said that he had come to Pakistan for treatment. He said that after spending three days at Torkham he has fallen ill. He said that a roti was costing Rs 50 and a plate of lentils for Rs 200 at the border.

Assistant Commissioner Landikotal Arshad Mohmand said that Taliban have closed down the border. He said that they wanted to resolve the issue through talks; however, not received any word from Taliban side so far.

