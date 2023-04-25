Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, the spokesperson for the Pakistan Army, recently announced that the army has cleared 65% of the landmines in the adjoining districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that were affected by terrorism. Speaking at a press conference, he added that various projects worth 162 billion rupees have also been initiated in the area.

The issue of landmines has been a significant problem in the tribal areas of Pakistan, erstwhile FATA, for several years. In the last 13 years, 800 people have lost their lives in 178 incidents of landmine blasts in South Waziristan alone. In addition, 250 children have become disabled, 77 people have lost their sight, and around 4000 animals have died.

During the press conference, Major General Ahmed Sharif said that the purpose was to cover the actions of the army against terrorism. He stated that this year alone, 436 incidents of terrorism took place in Pakistan, resulting in 293 casualties, including 523 injuries. Additionally, security forces conducted 8269 intelligence-based operations against terrorists and their facilitators, resulting in the arrest of 1535 terrorists.

Also Read: Steps being taken to remove landmines from merged districts, PHC told

Regarding the recent Peshawar Police Lines blast, the spokesperson said that the attack was carried out by a member of Jamaat Ahrar following the orders of TTP, while the suicide bomber was from Afghanistan.

The spokesman also mentioned that economic activities are now underway in areas affected by terrorism. Various projects worth 162 billion rupees have been initiated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while 95% of the population affected by terrorism has returned to their homes. Furthermore, 1292 students are currently being educated at Army Medical Colleges.

Major General Ahmed Sharif concluded the conference by reiterating the army’s commitment to fighting terrorism until the end of the last terrorist. In response to a question about social media criticism, he stated that everyone is entitled to their own opinion, and the army remains committed to working with all political parties to achieve the best possible outcome for Pakistan.

Hits: 0