The Pakistan Army’s Public Relations Department (ISPR) has rejected rumors of martial law being imposed in the country, calling them baseless.

The Director-General of the ISPR stated that there is no question of martial law, and the army is united under the leadership of the army chief. Despite internal and external propaganda, no one in the Pakistan Army has resigned, and the army will remain united, he added.

During an interview on Geo News, the Pakistan Army spokesperson said that the army, despite the best efforts of internal and external miscreants, is united under General Asim Munir’s leadership and will remain so. The dream of dividing the army will always remain a dream, he furthered.

In response to a question, the DG ISPR stated that General Asim Munir and the senior military leadership support democracy wholeheartedly and will continue to do so. The army chief and the entire military leadership believe in democracy, and there is no question of martial law, he added.

