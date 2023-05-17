Rifaqatullah Razarwal

The Pakistan Army has declared its intention to initiate legal proceedings against the individuals responsible for the vandalism of military installations and private properties. This action will be taken under the relevant laws of Pakistan, including the Pakistan Army Act and the Official Secrets Act. However, analysts in the fields of politics, law, and defense have expressed their views on the applicability of military rules in cases where civilian army installations are targeted.

According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a corps commander meeting was convened at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, chaired by Army Chief General Asim Munir. The meeting focused on assessing the internal and external security situation of the country.

The statement highlighted that the meeting addressed the issue of law and order disturbances carried out for political gain, citing the desecration and burning of images portraying military installations, historical structures, and martyrs. Such acts were identified as part of a deliberate and organized plan.

Based on substantial evidence gathered thus far, the armed forces possess comprehensive knowledge of the planners, instigators, facilitators, and perpetrators involved in these attacks. The statement strongly emphasized that any misrepresentation or denial of their involvement would be completely unacceptable.

The corps commanders affirmed that the accused involved in the vandalism of military installations and private property would face prosecution in accordance with the relevant laws of Pakistan, including the Pakistan Army Act and the Official Secrets Act.

In its statement, the ISPR emphasized a zero-tolerance policy towards criminals targeting, vandalizing, or violating military installations. The Army vowed to defeat the nefarious plans of Pakistan’s enemies with the cooperation of its citizens.

The country is currently experiencing a critical period marked by political tensions, public unrest, and economic challenges. Defense, political, and legal experts concur that the ongoing political strife will have adverse effects on the nation as a whole.

Legal expert Shabbir Hussain Gagiani explained that the Army Act is specifically applicable to military personnel, whereas the Official Secrets Act pertains to individuals associated with the military who are obligated to safeguard classified information. Gagiani further clarified that these laws do not extend to ordinary civilians.

Gagiani added, “The implementation of the Army Act was prompted by the attack on the Army Public School. Amendments were made to the Constitution and the Army Act in 2015 and 2016 to empower military courts to punish terrorists. However, since then, no further amendments have been made, rendering the Act inapplicable to civilians.”

Military court cases governed by the Army Act have traditionally been tried in military courts. However, with the absence of military courts, such cases are now heard in courts-martial, which handle matters concerning military personnel and their associates. Similarly, cases filed under the Official Secrets Act do not fall under the jurisdiction of the Army but will be handled by a special court.

Retired Brigadier Mehmood Shah, a defense analyst, explained that if found guilty under the Army Act or the Official Secrets Act, individuals could face imprisonment ranging from a minimum of ten years to the death penalty.

Regarding former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s claim that agency officials were involved in the May 9 riots, Mehmood Shah questioned whether any court had addressed the matter thus far and expressed frustration over the lack of accountability for those responsible. He highlighted video and audio evidence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers desecrating martyrs’ pictures and setting fire to national heritage sites, emphasizing that such actions could only be carried out by enemies.

The PTI, however, perceives the May 9 riots as a natural consequence of Chairman Imran Khan’s ”abduction” by Rangers from the premises of the Islamabad High Court.

The party released a statement asserting that the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees the right to peaceful protest, and they believe that resolving complex situations should be pursued through peaceful means.

They also mentioned having substantial evidence of individuals from security agencies being involved in the unrest and proposed the formation of an empowered commission comprising Supreme Court judges to investigate the matter.

