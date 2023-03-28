Sharjah: Pakistan, finally, beat Afghanistan by 66 runs in the third and last match of the T20I match at Sharjah ground on Monday night.

The Afghan side could score 116 all out in the 19th over while chasing the target of 181 runs set by Pakistan.

Pakistan made 180 runs as Saim Ayub scored 49 off 40 and Shadab Khan with 28 off 17 balls led their side to a strong position. Abdullah Shafique made 23 runs off 13 balls and similarly, other players also made some contributions to the overall runs.

Pakistan, in the third match as compared to the two previous matches, made 180 runs against the loss of seven wickets.

Earlier, Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bowl first against Pakistan at Sharjah ground. Afghanistan had already sealed the three-match T20I series by 2-0.

Chasing Pakistan’s target of 183 runs, none of the Afghan team’s batsmen could resist Pakistan’s bowling, and thus, in the 19th over, the Afghan team scored 116 runs for 9 wickets, Najeebullah Zadran retired due to injury and did not come to bat.

Shadab Khan and Ehsanullah took 3, 3 while Imad Wasim, Zaman, and Mohammad Wasim dismissed one player each.

Afghanistan won the series by 2-1, this is Afghanistan’s first series victory against Pakistan.

