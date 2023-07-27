In a commanding performance, Pakistan secured a resounding victory over Sri Lanka in the second and final Test, sweeping the two-match series.

The Pakistani bowlers delivered an outstanding performance in the second innings, completely overshadowing the Lankan Tigers, bundling out the entire Sri Lankan team for a mere 188 runs. Nauman Ali displayed brilliance with the ball, claiming 7 wickets, while Naseem Shah took 3 crucial wickets.

During Sri Lanka’s second innings, Angelo Mathews fought valiantly with 63 runs, while captain Dimuth Karunaratne contributed 41 runs, and Nishan Madushka scored 33 runs.

On the fourth day of the second Test, Pakistan declared their innings at an impressive 576 runs. Salman Ali Agha shone with the bat, scoring 132 runs, and Mohammad Rizwan remained not out with a solid 50 runs.

On the third day of play, Pakistan continued to dominate, ending the day with a substantial lead of 397 runs against Sri Lanka. Abdullah Shafiq played a remarkable double-century, scoring 201 runs before being dismissed. His innings consisted of 200 runs off 322 balls, including 19 fours and 4 sixes.

Other notable contributions came from Saud Shakeel (57 runs), Shan Masood (51 runs), and Babar Azam (39 runs). Sarfaraz Ahmed scored 14 runs, while Imam-ul-Haq managed 6 runs.

Sri Lanka’s Asitha Fernando took 3 wickets, and Prabath Jayasuriya secured 2 wickets.

In a significant change, Mohammad Rizwan was included in the final XI, replacing wicketkeeper-batter Sarfaraz Ahmed under the concussion law.

Earlier, Sri Lanka’s first innings was limited to 166 runs.

It’s worth mentioning that in the first Test played in Galle, Pakistan claimed victory over Sri Lanka by 4 wickets, setting the stage for a triumphant series conclusion.

