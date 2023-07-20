In a thrilling match, Pakistan’s cricket team emerged victorious by four wickets against Sri Lanka in the first test match held in Galle.

Chasing the target of 131 runs set by Sri Lanka, Pakistan achieved the required score at the loss of 6 wickets. Imam-ul-Haq played a crucial role, scoring 50 runs, while Agha Salman remained unbeaten with 6 runs to secure the win for the national team.

On the fourth day of play, Pakistan started with 48 runs for the loss of 3 wickets, needing 83 runs to seal the victory. Imam-ul-Haq and Captain Babar Azam were at the crease. However, Babar was dismissed for 24 runs by Prabath Jayasuriya, Saud Shakeel contributed 30 runs, and Sarfaraz Ahmed scored 1 run before heading back to the pavilion.

During the fourth day, Sri Lanka began their second innings with a total of 14 runs. Captain Dimuth Karunaratne scored 20 runs, Kusal Mendis 18, Angelo Mathews 7, Nishan Madushka 52, Dinesh Chandimal 28, Sadeera Samarawickrama 11, and Ramesh Mendis added 42 runs to the scoreboard before being dismissed.

From Pakistan’s bowling side, Noman Ali and Abrar Ahmed each took 3 wickets, while Agha Salman and Shaheen Shah Afridi took 2 wickets apiece.

On the third day of the Galle Test, Pakistan began their innings with a score of 221 runs for the loss of five wickets. Agha Salman played a remarkable knock, scoring 83 runs and building a strong partnership of 177 runs with Saud Shakeel, who remained unbeaten with an impressive 208 runs.

Sri Lanka’s bowler Ramesh Mendis claimed 5 wickets, Prabath Jayasuriya took 3, while Vishwa Fernando and Kasun Rajitha managed to get one wicket each.

In the earlier stages of the match, on the second day, Saud Shakeel and Agha Salman displayed commendable batting performances, both scoring half-centuries.

Sri Lanka decided to bat first after winning the toss. At the end of the first day’s play, they scored 242 runs for the loss of 6 wickets. Dhananjaya de Silva and Angelo Mathews played exceptionally well for Sri Lanka.

Shaheen Shah Afridi was the star bowler for Pakistan on the first day, dismissing 3 players, while Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, and Agha Salman took one wicket each.

The second match of the two-match Test series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka is scheduled to begin on July 24 in Colombo. The Galle Test marked Pakistan’s first match in the World Test Championship 2023-25.

