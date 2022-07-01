Pakistan has recorded nearly 700 Covid-19 cases on Friday with country’s positivity ratio surging to 3.9 percent.

National Institute of Health said that over past 24 hours a total of 17,640 tests were conducted nationwide and a total of 694 positive cases were also reported.

However, NIH said that there was no death recorded over the past 24 hours due to the Covid-19. However, it said that a Covid-19 patient was in critical condition.

Currently, Karachi is in the grip of the sixth wave of the Covid-19 and the metropolis was recording highest positivity ratio. Besides, Baluchistan was also witnessing spike in Covid-19 cases.

On Thursday, two people had died of Covid-19 in Pakistan while the positivity was recorded at 3.41 percent.