LANDIKOTAL: Chief Collector Customs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Salim on the behalf of Federal Board of Revenue(FBR) chairman, awarded shields to reporters from former FATA region for their outstanding coverage of Pak-Afghan border region that helped enhanced trade with central Asian countries in the past one year.

A ceremony was arranged at Chief collector customs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa office in Peshawar. A numbers of traders,custom agents clearance agents,traders,custom officials and journalists attended the award ceremony.

Chief collector customs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Salim handed over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa best reporters shields to Daily The News International Correspondent Ashrafuddin Pirzada,Geo TV reporter Qazi Fazlullah and Express News reporter Abuzar Khan Afridi.

Speaking on the occasion Muhammad Salim said that every year FBR and Pakistan customs collectively award journalists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who promoted trade with foreign countries. He said this year they had selected three journalists from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said on the behalf of FBR chairman three journalists were awarded. He said the selected journalists not only gave coverage to import and export ties with Afghanistan and central Asian states round the year but they also highlighted trade related issues.

He said they encourage journalists to not only highlight Pakistan customs achievements but they should also pinpoint their weaknesses.

Muhammad Salim thanked journalists for their full fledge coverage to Pakistan customs activities that help boost the custom staff moral for best results.

Earlier, the journalists also met with FBR chairman Asim Ahmad and had fruitful discussion with him on the trade and commerce with Afghanistan.

