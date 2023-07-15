Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has expressed concerns about Afghanistan’s lack of cooperation as a neighboring and brotherly country, stating that they are not fulfilling their obligations under the Doha agreement.

In a tweet, Asif highlighted that Pakistan has provided shelter and rights to 50 to 60 million Afghan citizens for several decades, but terrorists responsible for attacks on Pakistani soil find safe havens in Afghanistan.

The Defense Minister emphasized that this situation cannot be tolerated any longer, and Pakistan will utilize its resources to protect its land and citizens. His statement echoes the recent remarks made by Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir during his visit to Quetta Garrison, where he expressed serious concerns about the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan’s (TTP) presence and independent terrorist activities in Afghanistan.

General Munir emphasized the expectation that the interim Afghan government will not allow its territory to be used for terrorism against any country, and will ensure the true implementation of the commitments made in the Doha Agreement. He also addressed the issue of Afghan nationals’ involvement in terrorist activities within Pakistan, calling for immediate action to address this concern.

It is worth noting that in February 2020, a historic peace agreement was signed between the United States and the Afghan Taliban to end the long-standing war. Pakistan played a crucial role in facilitating this agreement, which was appreciated by both parties.

The Doha agreement includes provisions to prevent Afghan territory from being used against the United States and its allies, as well as a commitment to not allow terrorist organizations, including al-Qaeda, to operate on Afghan soil.

Taliban spokesperson Sohail Shaheen has reiterated the Taliban’s commitment to not allow Afghanistan’s territory to be used against any other country.

He emphasized the importance of regional stability and peace for the progress and prosperity of Afghanistan, with the aim of making it a center for regional trade and development.

