Activists from various political parties have started to arrive in Islamabad in response to a call by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for a sit-in protest. However, no decision has been taken yet regarding the location of the sit-in.

Convoys from the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have left for Islamabad from different cities in Punjab, including Faisalabad, Sargodha, Jahanian, Hafizabad, Mianwali, Khaniwal, Bahawalpur, and Rawalpindi.

The JUI district Karak convoy, led by former MNA Maulana Shah Abdul Aziz, has also left for Islamabad. The convoy includes a large number of Ansar-ul-Salam and JUI workers.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement has announced a sit-in protest outside the Supreme Court against judicial behavior. Rana Sanaullah and Ishaq Dar said the protesters would be peaceful, with no damage to property.

JUI chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has called on all political parties to join the sit-in, stating that he has made his announcement and the decision is now in the hands of the people.

Apart from JUIF, the PML-N, PPP, and Awami National Party have also announced their participation in the protest.

