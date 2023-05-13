The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), on Friday, announced a sit-in outside the Supreme Court in Islamabad on Monday. The move comes in response to what PDM leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman describes as the Supreme Court’s bias in favor of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and against opposition figures such as former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting in Islamabad, Rehman expressed outrage at the Supreme Court’s recent decisions and accused the judiciary of exceeding its constitutional mandate. He noted that while Imran Khan has been accorded VIP treatment and state security, opposition figures like Nawaz Sharif have been denied basic rights such as phone calls to their sick family members.

Rehman warned that the PDM would not accept any decisions made by a minority of judges and insisted that any verdicts must be unanimous. He also made clear that the PDM would not resort to violence, but would defend itself against any aggression from members of the ex-ruling party.

The PDM leader emphasized that the movement is committed to upholding the rule of law and the constitution, but warned that if force was used against peaceful protesters, the PDM would respond in kind. He also noted that the PDM is willing to engage in dialogue with the government, but only if it is sincere and addresses the opposition’s concerns.

Rehman went on to criticize the government’s handling of security issues, accusing it of being soft on the Tehreek-e-Insaaf and warning that failure to take action against the group would be tantamount to treason. He also called on the need to respect the will of parliament and work towards building a more inclusive and democratic Pakistan.

