Aftab Mohmand

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has allocated Rs 35 crore to provide financial aid to over 17,000 families affected by Operation Zarb Azab in North Waziristan.

The Director General of PDMA, Jannat Gul Afridi, stated that each registered family will receive Rs 20,000 in financial assistance via SMS this week. This assistance includes Rs. 12,000 in cash and Rs. 8,000 as a ration allowance.

The recent release of funds marks the 105th tranche in a series of monthly disbursements to registered displaced victims since the 2014 operation.

Also Read: Senior PTI Leader, Fawad Chaudhry, Announces Break from Politics

According to PDMA’s spokesperson, Ehsan Dawar, approximately 100,000 families were affected during Operation Zarb Azab, with 96 percent have returned to their areas. However, more than 17,000 registered families still receive monthly assistance from PDMA.

PDMA has also established essential facilities in Bakakhel camp, including a high school, four tube wells for clean water supply, and basic health centers.

Despite these efforts, the affected families have voiced their concerns regarding the need for increased financial assistance due to inflation. They have also urged the government to take concrete steps to facilitate their return to their native areas.

Hits: 0