Hina Khalid

August floods have not only laid waste to the crops and residential properties of the locals in Nowshera district but at the same time it has also affected the livelihood of poor people.

Many of those who have lost their livelihoods are either jobless or working as laborers.

Kamran, an Afghan refugee who lives in Camp Korona area of the district said that he used to run a tailoring shop before the floods, which was washed away in floods. “I used to work as tailor in Afghanistan and after coming to Pakistan doing to same to earn my bread and butter due to deteriorating situation,” he said.

He said that his life has become very difficult after the floods destroyed his tailoring shop. “I am now working as laborer to eke out a living,” he said.

He said that he had a family to feed therefore, doing hard labor.

Kamran said that now he was working as laborer and has not received any help so far. “Only our neighbors helped us in these distressing times,” he said.

He asked the authorities to extend every possible help so that they could put up their life on track.

Assistant Commissioner Nowshera Tanveer Ahmed said that they have collected data of those shopkeepers who have lost their business in flood.

“Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) will soon make a decision in this regard,” he said.

Besides, he said that they have also shared the data of the partially and completely damaged houses with the PDMA as well as figures of the destruction of crops.

Besides, he said that this data has also been shared with the United Nations organizations.

“We will compensate the people affected due to the flood as soon as we receive the PDMA approval,” he said.

On the other hand, flood affected people like Kamran area demanding the authorities to extend any possible to them as their problems have compounded the after the destruction of their livelihood.

Hits: 13