Umair Muhammadzai

Like the weather which has witnessed sudden rise of mercury, the political temperatures are also rising steadily.

The political temperature for the larger part owes its rise to the no confidence motion against the Prime Minister Imran Khan. However, the question at hand is how this rising political heat is likely to impact Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the course of upcoming local bodies’ polls, scheduled for March 31.

On the LG front, ruling PTI has awarded tehsil mayor ticket to relatives of sitting lawmakers. The reasons could either be pressure resulting from no confidence motion or the Pervez Khattak political trickery at work.

Success or otherwise failure of the no-confidence motion against the premier is likely to influence the outcome of the second phase of KP LG polls.

However, apart from this, KP chief minister Mahmood Khan is facing problems in his constituency Swat and nearby Lower Dir, where a dozen of party workers are contesting election against PTI candidates. Only a single disgruntled member recently retired from elections after the premier and chief minister directions to cancel their candidature in favor of PTI candidates.

Interestingly, after the abysmal performance of PTI in the first phase of LG polls, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced to supervise the distribution of second phase of ticket himself. Apparently, the premier was not in a mood to alienate his MNAs; therefore, mostly tickets have been awarded to these lawmakers relatives.

Lawmakers’ relatives who have received party ticket for LG polls

Among the relatives of MNAs, who have received tehsil chairman or mayor tickets, Lower Dir MNA Mian Mehboob Shah’s brother Feroz Shah has been given ticket for Adenzai tehsil.

Similarly, Jawad Khan, nephew of MNA Bashir Khan also from Dir has been given ticket for Samar Bagh tehsil, special assistant to chief minister Shafiullah Khan’s son Kashif Kamal Timergarah tehsil, chief minister Mahmood Khan’s brother Abdullah Khan has been given ticket for Matta tehsil.

Similarly, Aftab Ali Khan, nephew of MNA from Swat Dr Haider Ali Khan has been awarded ticket for Khawazkhela tehsil. Madiyan tehsil ticket has been awarded to Mian Shahid Ali, brother of MPA Sharafat Ali from Madiyan.

Similarly, MPA Faza Hakim’s brother in law Shahid Ali has been given ticket for Babuzai tehsil of Swat and Kashif Khan, nephew of provincial minister for housing Dr Amjad Ali Khan awarded ticket for Barikot tehisl while Charbagh tehsil ticket has been awarded to the a close friend of MPA Habibullah Garan.

On the other hand, in Manshera district, nephew of MPA Babar Saleem Swati, Dargai tesil ticket to the brother of MPA Pir Musawir, Attaullah Tarand, brother of special assistant to chief minister Taj Muhammad Tarand for the Battagram tehsil and while MNA Prince Nawaz Khan’s nephew Gohar Khan were in the run for Allai tehsil.

In contrast to this, federal minister Murad Saeed, provincial minister Shakeel Khan and MPA Humayun Khan has not asked for ticket to their relatives.

On the other hand, 10 PTI disgruntled workers are contesting elections in Dir and Swat. PTI insider said that this likely to hurt party’s prospects in the upcoming polls.

What the party’s workers say about the schism?

Arif Khan, Insaf Student Federation, deputy convener from Dir said that disgruntled workers were unlikely to hurt party’s candidates. Party workers will vote for those contesting polls on PTI electoral symbol, he said.

However, Jahan Zada, another party worker from the district said that they would make it to Islamabad’s D Chowk and March 31 and on March 31 to end the dynastic politics.

Many party’s workers believe that appointment of Pervez Khattak as provincial president has strengthened electable grip.

Ali Shahid Mashwani, a disgruntled PTI worker who is contesting polls from Dir district said that parachutists were awarded party tickets for LG polls.

He said that this trend was regrettable and now the decision was up to the PTI workers to make.