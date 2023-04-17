Awar Khan

On the 13th of this month, a video of an old basement discovered during reconstruction in Peshawar went viral on social networking websites. Several assumptions were made by those who visited the site.

Upon closer inspection of the Waziri bricks next to the rubble, a citizen who appeared to be an archaeologist claimed, “There were gold worth crores that the diggers stole and took away in the dark of night.”

Meanwhile, a Babaji (an elderly person) sitting on a pile of dirt confidently pointed to a wall and stated, “There was an idol installed in that corner which was removed and sold by the owners of the house.”

Also Read: Blasphemy Controversy: Chinese Citizen Arrested at Dasu Dam Project Site

Explorers wandered around in search of unknown objects, and the opinion most favored by the people was Babaji’s.

Despite the fact that the building was allegedly owned by a Sikh, and Sikhs do not worship idols, people were convinced by Babaji’s story due to the expression on his face.

Two experts claimed that the building was five hundred years old and the owner of the house had extracted gold worth crores of rupees from the basement. They also provided information about the punishment for this blatant mistake. However, it was later discovered that these two experts were actually V-loggers.

A journalist pointed out a window found in the rubble and speculated that the building was so old that the basement was connected to other houses by a narrow corridor. However, upon closer inspection, it was revealed that the place they called ‘Rahdari’ was actually ‘Badkhana’ (ventilation shaft), which is typically found in the basements of Sethi Houses and other old buildings.