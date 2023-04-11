The city of Peshawar, located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has seen a significant increase in crime rates this year. Official reports indicate that murders, thefts, robberies, kidnappings, and other crimes have all risen in frequency.

In January alone, 32 people were killed and 57 attempted murders were reported in the city. In February, the numbers increased with 42 people killed and 69 attempted murders reported, documents revealed.

The documents also revealed that 10 cases of kidnapping, 2 missing persons, and 54 cases of theft have been reported in Peshawar. Additionally, 74 cases of dacoity, 25 cases of motorcycle theft, 34 cases of extortion, and 41 cases of violence during theft were reported in the first two months of the year.

The number of car thefts has also increased, with 14 cases of car lifting reported during the two months. However, the police have been actively working to combat crime in the area, arresting 419 suspects of 35 criminal gangs.

According to the Peshawar Police, 6,887 FIRs were registered during January and February, including cases of murder, theft, accidents, bank robbery, and mobile phone snatching.

SSP Operations Haroon Al-Rashid has stated that the police are taking measures to reduce street crime and increase patrols in high-crime areas. The police have also introduced a mobile application that will notify them if a shopkeeper sells or repairs a stolen mobile phone, he added.

One senior police officer has suggested that rising unemployment and inflation are contributing factors to the increase in mobile phone theft. Furthermore, many stolen mobile phones are being smuggled to neighboring Afghanistan, which poses a major challenge for law enforcement officials.

