Shazia Nisar

Peshawar Misgaran or Coppersmiths Bazaar which at one hand 35 shops dealing in copper ware has disappeared over times and only one shop is currently surviving.

It is said that Peshawar copper ware were hallmark of city’s artistry. At one point in time it even kitchens were considered incomplete without copper ware from Misgaran Bazaar. However, the rising inflation has dealt a death blow to the demand for these utensils.

A trader who is associated with copperware business for past three decades said that these days there were more seller of these wares visited them as compared to buyers. “On most of the days, not a single buyer does not visits us,” he said.

On the other hand, those having copperwares at their homes visit us to sell their old utensils.

Copperware has lost its luster for customers due to its higher price, he said.

On the other hand, copperware has been replaced by plastic, silver and glass utensils.

“Copper is too much expensive a commodity these and beyond the reach of coppersmiths,” he said.

Similarly, he said that in the past locals used to purchase copperware and then used to carve patterns on them in their houses or from other artisans and then used to sell these decorated wares in market. “These days there are few coppersmith left in the city and the trade is also dying,” he said.

Besides, he said that in the past they used to carve Mughal, Kashmiri and Pesahwari art as well as religious symbols on copper and silver ware. “These decorated wares appeared very good to eye; however, now a days no one wants to buy them due to higher price,” he said.

In addition to this, these wares were used for cooking and eating are only used by some people as only decoration pieces.

In addition to this foreigners and visitors from other cities take these wares as souvenirs.

In the past, Peshawar artisans used to carve beautiful patterns and Quranic verses on copperwares with so much artistry that these wares used to attract the buyers.

However, these days coppersmiths of the Misgaran Bazaar have turned into a footnote in the story of rapidly changing story and their unique artistry on copperware is also at thing of past.

