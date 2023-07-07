Peshawar: A dispute over a plot in the Ghafoorabad Hazar Khawani area of Rehman Baba police station took a tragic turn as firing erupted during a jirga (local assembly) between the first party led by Akhtar Ali and the second party represented by Waheed Khan.

The incident resulted in the deaths of four brothers identified as Shakeel Khan, Riffat Khan, Nisar Khan, and Waheed Khan, who was also a councilor of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf from Hazar Khawani. Two others were injured and immediately taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Upon receiving the news, DSP President Muhammad Ali swiftly arrived at the scene, overseeing the transfer of the deceased bodies for post-mortem examination.

The police have collected crucial evidence from the crime scene and are conducting raids to apprehend the suspects involved in the shooting incident. Further investigations are currently underway.

On June 28, a tragic incident in Malakand’s Bagar Dara area resulted in the loss of nine lives from the same family due to a dispute. The perpetrator entered the house under the cover of darkness and opened fire, claiming the lives of several family members.

Grieving relatives and local residents staged a protest, demanding justice for the victims. The authorities have assured swift action, saying the culprits will be presented to the media soon.

