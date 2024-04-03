The Peshawar High Court has sent notices to the Speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly, Babar Saleem Swati, and Deputy Speaker Suriya Bibi for allegedly failing to administer oaths to certain assembly members.

A two-member bench comprising Justice SM Atiq Shah and Justice Syed Arshad Ali presided over the contempt of court petition regarding the omission of oath-taking by members on specific seats of the KP Assembly.

The petitioner’s counsel argued during the hearing that the court had previously directed the swearing-in of elected members on designated seats, yet this directive was not complied with.

Asserting that the Speaker and Deputy Speaker had flouted court orders, the petitioner urged the court to initiate contempt of court proceedings against them.

Concurrently, the court issued notices to the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the KP Assembly, summoning their responses for the forthcoming hearing.