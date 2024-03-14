The Peshawar High Court delivered a verdict dismissing all petitions filed by the Sunni Ittehad Council concerning reserved seats.

A 5-member larger bench led by Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim presided over the hearing, which addressed specific seats allocated to the Sunni Ittehad Council. Barrister Ali Zafar, representing the Sunni Ittehad Council, presented arguments during the court proceedings.

During the hearing, Barrister Ali Zafar argued that before the election, the bat symbol was allocated to the PTI, and the historic decision by the Peshawar High Court returned it to the PTI. He elaborated on the Supreme Court’s ruling favoring the Election Commission.

Zafar emphasized that despite being a registered party with an election symbol, the Sunni Ittehad Council’s decision not to participate in elections should not be deemed unusual, as political parties occasionally boycott elections.

Justice Shakeel inquired about the consequences of the Sunni Ittehad Council’s non-participation in elections, to which Ali Zafar invoked Article 17 of the constitution, asserting the party’s fundamental rights.

He argued that under Article 17, every citizen has the right to join or form a political party, regardless of whether the party contests elections. Zafar highlighted the confusion within the Election Commission regarding the distinction between parliamentary and political parties, referencing the Parvez Elahi case which defined both.

Head of the bench, Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, announced the unanimous dismissal of the petitions, affirming the court’s decision.