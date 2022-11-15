Peshawar mayor Haji Zubair Ali has challenged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa decision to handover the general bus stand and other major roads of the city to the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) in the Peshawar High Court.

United Municipal Workers general secretary Syed Waqar Shah and All Pakistan Local Government Workers Federation Malik Naveed Awan are the co-petitioner alongside Peshawar Mayor and they challenged the decision before the PHC through their counsel Qazi Jawad Ihsanullah.

A two members PHC bench comprising Justice Roohul Amin and Justice Shakoor on Tuesday approved petition for the hearing and issued a stay to the petitioners.

Earlier, KP Local Government and Rural Development department has ‘illegally’ transferred the control and revenue of major Peshawar roads to the PDA.

The transfer is feared to have deprive the metropolitan governed and the tehsil municipal administrations of the city from a major chunk of their revenues.

These bodies are largely dependent on revenues from these sources for payment of salaries and pension to their staff. In addition to this, transfer of these roads and stand is also likely to render those staff working in them.

