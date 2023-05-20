Haroon ur Rasheed

Peshawar Police have apprehended seven people in two separate operations, charging them with renting smartphones to minors and disseminating explicit content. The suspects have been sent to jail on judicial remand.

The police took action after a video went viral on social media, triggering a strong public reaction. In the Changarabad area, three individuals were arrested for showing games and immoral videos to young children using rented mobile phones. In a crackdown near the Shama cinema, four additional suspects were apprehended.

Speaking to TNN, Investigation Officer Tauseef stated that the accused were involved in spreading obscenity among children. He emphasized that the police would not tolerate such illegal and negative activities, and the dismantling of this network was a top priority. So far, no complaints regarding similar businesses have been received from other locations. The police have recovered ten smartphones from the arrested individuals.

It is worth noting that a viral video depicted young children holding mobile phones and engrossed in playing games and watching videos. According to the shopkeeper seen in the video, he charges Rs 60 per hour for the rental of mobile phones, enabling children to access online games and internet videos of their choice.

A resident of Changarabad, Waheedullah, alleged that a shop in their area opened a few days ago, attracts children aged five to twelve who spend their entire day watching games and videos on mobile phones. He voiced concerns about the negative impact on innocent children, leading them towards deviant behavior.

Concerned citizens of Peshawar have appealed to the CCPO Peshawar to take action against such vendors in different parts of the city, as this business is detrimental to the future of young children.

In response, Imran Takkar, a social worker actively advocating for children’s rights, emphasized the need to discourage negative activities associated with digitalization. He called upon parents to closely monitor their children’s activities, highlighting that many parents remain unaware of their children’s involvement in such activities. Instead, children should be encouraged to engage in healthy pursuits such as photography, painting, sports like football and cricket, and other constructive endeavors.

Takkar further emphasized the importance of discouraging action movies, violent video games, certain mobile applications, as well as books and magazines that exploit children. He commended the swift action taken by the police and expressed support for all positive initiatives that promote the well-being and holistic development of children.

