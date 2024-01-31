Peshawar Police has concluded its security arrangements for the upcoming general elections, detailing plans for 1280 polling stations across the city. Of these, 577 are classified as the most sensitive, 655 as sensitive, and 48 as normal polling stations.

To ensure the security of the most sensitive polling stations, 2885 personnel will be deployed, while sensitive stations will have 2620 personnel. Additionally, 144 officials will be posted at normal polling stations, with 1170 women police personnel appointed for various roles.

The allocation of personnel includes 3 officials for normal, 4 for sensitive, and 5 for the most sensitive polling stations. Authorities are considering increasing personnel at the most sensitive and sensitive locations.

Identifying over 100 hotspots in the city, officials equipped with special cameras will be stationed in these areas. On the polling day, all arrangements will undergo a thorough review by the election cell, with special teams formed for this purpose.

To enhance monitoring, a dedicated system and focal person will be appointed at the sub-division level. CCTV cameras will specifically monitor the most sensitive and sensitive polling stations, ensuring a comprehensive security framework for the upcoming elections.